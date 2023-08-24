Comcast Now Offering Back-up Connectivity Device Designed to Keep Customers Connected During a Storm

Comcast becomes the first Internet Provider to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down, or a customer experiences a local outage, with the launch of Storm-Ready WiFi.

With storms across the country gaining intensity – data shows that hurricanes have become stronger over the last four decades* – there has never been a greater need for a back-up connectivity solution. Comcast’s new Storm-Ready WiFi device is equipped with cellular back-up and a four-hour rechargeable battery, more than enough power to keep customers up and running for the average power outage in the U.S. of two hours**. Storm-Ready WiFi gives customers peace of mind that they’ll be able to maintain connectivity at home, as it provides a seamless connection with auto failover. When the power goes out, the customer’s network is automatically transitioned to cellular back-up so they can continue the use of their Internet.

Storm-Ready WiFi also doubles as a WiFi extender to deliver a strong WiFi signal to those hard-to-reach corners of the home. The device works with Xfinity gateways to create a wall-to-wall mesh network that seamlessly extends coverage throughout customers’ homes. Storm-Ready WiFi is also WiFi 6 capable, elevating the WiFi experience in the home with faster speeds, lower latency and increased bandwidth to power more devices in the ever-increasing connected homes of today.

“With so much of our daily lives dependent on WiFi connectivity, we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them – even during a storm,” said Emily Waldorf, SVP, Consumer Internet Services, Comcast Cable. “Storm-Ready WiFi is that solution. Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out.”

Storm-Ready WiFi’s Key Features Usher in a New Era of Reliability:

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

The Xfinity 10G Network that powers Storm-Ready WiFi provides increased speed, capacity, reliability, and lower latency. Storm-Ready WiFi is just the beginning of the next-generation Internet experience Comcast will pioneer, with roll outs of multi-gig speeds to markets across the country planned for later this year.

Seamless, Always-On Connection and Unlimited Cellular Data

Storm-Ready WiFi automatically transitions to free unlimited cellular data during outages***. And its rechargeable back-up battery maintains reliable service for customers for up to 4 hours.

Extended WiFi Coverage

In addition to providing back-up connectivity, Storm-Ready WiFi is one of the best WiFi extenders on the market today capable of delivering high-speeds over WiFi. It uses the Xfinity 10G Network and is WiFi 6-capable, which provides an added layer of strong, reliable WiFi coverage to help eliminate dead spots.

Quick, Easy Set Up with Auto Failover

Getting started with Storm-Ready WiFi is as simple as plugging it in and following the activation flow in the Xfinity app. No activation fees are required. The device simply integrates with customers’ existing Xfinity Gateway and WiFi network, as well as the Xfinity app, without any need to switch networks in-home. Any time the Storm-Ready WiFi transitions to cellular, customers will receive a notification and their devices will automatically maintain connectivity.

Recycled Materials

Comcast’s commitment to sustainable innovation includes reducing materials, increasing recyclability, and utilizing recycled materials in products. Storm-Ready WiFi is Comcast’s first device designed using recycled materials, with the casing made from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Great Value

For the low price of $7 a month for 36 months, customers can purchase Storm-Ready WiFi that comes backed with WiFi extending capabilities that stretch speeds to all corners of the home, a back-up cellular connection, unlimited cellular data, a 4-hour back-up battery that gives customers the peace of mind that they’ll always be connected, even when the power goes out.

Xfinity’s Storm-Ready WiFi is on sale today. The device will be available for purchase at Xfinity Stores and on www.xfinity.com.

