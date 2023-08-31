Columbia Woman Pleads Guilty to Defrauding North Carolina Company

Sonya White, 56, of Columbia, Tennessee pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to defrauding a North Carolina clinical laboratory company out of nearly $400,000, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

White admitted that she defrauded the clinical laboratory company, identified in court documents as “Company A,” by creating a fictitious vendor named “Mid TN Diagnostics.” Between March 2017 and June 2019, White caused Mid TN Diagnostics to submit fraudulent invoices for payment to Company A. In total, the fraudulent invoice scheme caused Company A to lose approximately $389,620.

Furthermore, White admitted that, when the grand jury issued a subpoena to Mid TN Diagnostics, she caused the company to provide falsified documents to the grand jury.

White’s sentencing has been set for February 2, 2024. She faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. In addition to any fine, White has agreed to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her in the amount of $389,620.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor J. Phillips is prosecuting the case.