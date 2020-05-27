



Columbia State Community College’s Office of Workforce and Continuing Education is offering 10 free growth and development courses for you and/or your organization and $49 bundles.

Free courses include Creating Web Pages, Creating WordPress Websites, Fundamentals of Supervision and Management, Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search, Keys to Effective Communication, Managing Customer Service, Marketing Your Business on the Internet, Personal Finance, Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring and Individual Excellence. Learners are welcome to take as many free courses as they like.

Those interested must enroll in the online courses by June 30 and complete 24 hours of self-paced training (per course) within 90 days of registration.

In addition, $49 bundles are being offered for a limited time and include the Entrepreneur Bundle, Redesign Your Career Bundle, Google AdWords Bundle, Personal Improvement Bundle, Google Create Your Own Bundle and Personalized Create Your Own Bundle. This offer is targeted for people who are recently unemployed, but everyone can participate in the discount.

To register for free online learning, visit https://registration.xenegrade.com/columbiastate/viewPage.cfm?page=1

To register for $49 bundles visit https://registration.xenegrade.com/columbiastate/viewPage.cfm?page=2

For more information, or to learn more about other Workforce and Continuing Education programs, please call 931-540-2688 or email WorkforceDev@ColumbiaState.edu.



