Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members

The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members.

“These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “They will help grow support of the College in all its many endeavors.”

“The board was pleased to add these members and as chair I look forward to working with them,” said Mike Alexander, Columbia State Foundation chair.

Robert Rogers is general manager of Parks Motor Sales Buick GMC in Columbia, where he oversees a 50-plus year business legacy taking the helm from his grandfather. Rogers was born and raised in Columbia. He attended Columbia State before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. An Eagle Scout and committed to service, Rogers has served in a variety of roles in the community. According to Rogers, he enjoys Tennessee’s beautiful outdoors, attempting golf and participating in F3 Muletown. Rogers resides in Maury County with his wife, Natalie, and their children.

Brandon “Randy” Belote is the president and CEO of Flat Rock Farms in Lewisburg, a special destination events venue created with family after his retirement as corporate vice president from Northrop Grumman Corporation, one of the world’s largest defense/national security companies. Belote received a Bachelor of Arts degree in public communications from the University of Maryland with additional executive education with The Wharton School-University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School. Before leaving Northrop Grumman, Belote served on numerous organizations and industry associations, including The Military Bowl, Navy League of the United States, the Communications Council of the Aerospace Industries Association and many others. Belote lives in Lewisburg and is an active member of the community serving in several roles.

Dr. Amit Keswani is an interventional cardiologist in Franklin and has affiliations with multiple hospitals, including Williamson Medical Center and St. Thomas West/Midtown. His undergrad education was at Georgia Tech majoring in industrial and systems engineering prior to earning his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, training at Baylor College of Medicine and Ochsner Clinic Foundation and UT Houston. He speaks multiple languages, including Spanish and Hindi. Keswani specializes in adult congenital heart disease, interventional cardiology, nuclear cardiology, peripheral vascular disease and preventive cardiology. He is active in the community, coaching little league baseball and recreational soccer. He lives in Spring Hill with his wife, Nicole, and their children.

Elizabeth Crutcher is an operational coordinator for Solvay located in Mt. Pleasant. She attended Columbia State and in 2003 was recognized as an Outstanding Columbia State Community College Alum. Crutcher earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources from Bethel University. She is active in the community serving on the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, as a girl scout leader trainer for Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, as a unit commissioner in the Frontier District of Boy Scouts of America and has previous service with Maury Alliance. Crutcher is a graduate of Leadership Maury. She and her husband, Samuel, live in Columbia.

Stacey Shedd, chief retail banking officer, serves on the leadership team for First Farmers and Merchants Bank. He resides in Lawrenceburg with his wife, Beth, and their children. He attended Columbia State Community College before earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University, followed by a master’s degree in education from the University of North Alabama. He also attended the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and is a member of the Tennessee Bankers Association. Shedd has been extremely active in the community serving as board member for Abigail’s Plan, Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Lawrence County, Southern Middle Tennessee Local Workforce Development Board, site selection committee for the Southern Tennessee Higher Education Center and as past chairman of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Board.

Columbia State Foundation board members serve three-year terms and represent leaders from across the nine-county service area. The Columbia State Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and partners with the college to positively impact student success and the communities in which it serves. For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Foundation.