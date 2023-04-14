Columbia State to Host ‘Bob Eubanks:Backstage with The Beatles’ Event

This is a must-not-miss experience – Columbia State Community College presents Bob Eubanks: “Backstage with The Beatles” at the Cherry Theater on April 20. The performance is part of the college’s First Farmers Performance Series.

Bob Eubanks: “Backstage with The Beatles” is for both Beatles fans and music lovers alike. Attendees will hear first-hand stories from Eubanks on his experience during The Beatles’ tour in America in the early ‘60s and see rare video footage, still images, special effects and merchandise. All of Bob’s stories lead into a hit song that best represents the subject discussed and the time period of when the story took place.

“It will be fun to hear first- hand stories of The Beatles arrival in America and, of course, to hear music performed live by a stellar tribute band,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “You are invited to join us for a great evening as we wrap up the 20th season of the Performance Series.”

Individual tickets are on sale for $30 each plus tax for adults and $20 each plus tax for Columbia State students. To charge tickets by phone using a major credit card, call 931.540.2879 or purchase them in person in Room 113 of the Pryor Administration Building on the Columbia Campus, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

On the night of the performance, the box office opens at 6 p.m. in the Kenneth and Ramona Cherry Theater, located in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus. Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike in Columbia.

For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Performance-Series.