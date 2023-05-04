Columbia State Students Participate in Tennessee Board of Regents’ Day on the Hill

Columbia State Community College students Jaeden Kennedy, Lydia Knobloch, Sasha Erickson, Hope Bone and Cayden Flickinger recently participated in Tennessee Board of Regents’ Day on the Hill event with other TBR Student Government members and SkillsUSA Officers from across the state.

Jaeden Kennedy, Columbia State SGA president, attended the event for the second year in a row.

“It was great to be back on Capitol Hill spending the day with our elected officials,” said Kennedy. “I want to say a special thank you to Representative Jody Barrett of District 69 and Representative Sam Whitson of District 65 for their time and advice on running for office. I know for a fact these amazing gentlemen care deeply about our college students across the state and are committed to making Tennessee a better place for us all!”

The TBR Day on the Hill allows members of TBR institution Student Governments and SkillsUSA the opportunity to meet with state legislators and attend post-secondary education committee meetings.

“Being able to attend TBR Day on the Hill was an experience that showed me firsthand how our state government operates,” said Knobloch. “I was able to meet representatives who showed their passion for the state of Tennessee and was also able to discuss ideas to better our state. Not only was I able to talk with representatives, but I was able to sit in on committee meetings which gave me a better understanding on the bill-making process. I am very grateful for this experience and encourage others to become more informed on how our government works!”

During the day, the students were able to sit in on committee meetings and they met with house members. Kennedy, Knobloch and Erickson met with Representatives Jody Barrett from District 69 and Sam Whitson from District 65. Bone and Flickinger met with Representatives Jake McCalmon from District 63 and Scott Cepicky from District 64.

“Seeing democracy in action made me think how blessed I am to live in a free country where people can assemble, debate and, by majority rule, make decisions that shape the future of our state,” said Bone. “I am proud to live in the great state of Tennessee where our governor and majority of legislators are working to protect the values of Tennesseans.”

“I think it was great to have the chance to do something that helped me see what I wanted to do with my life in the future,” said Flickinger. “Meeting new individuals and state representatives was wonderful as well.”