More than 100 Columbia State Community College students received honors for excellence in academics, leadership and service for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Williamson County Recipients:
- Angelina Beam (Spring Hill) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Robert Carlyon (Spring Hill) received the Academic Discipline Award in Engineering
- Brandon Cerros-St. John (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Sarah Corcoran (Spring Hill) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
- Rachel Deepan (Brentwood) was honored for her efforts as Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society vice president of service
- Anam Fatima (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Courtney Fraiser (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Diana Gomez (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Cristina Hooghkirk (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Christopher Ingham (Franklin) received the Leadership Award for the Williamson Campus
- Meagan Irby (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Earl King (Thompson’s Station) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Holly Koehler (Nolensville) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Samantha Koehler (Nolensville) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Erika Lange received the Academic Discipline Award in Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Caroline Lovely (Spring Hill) received the Academic Discipline Award in Communication Studies
- Sarah MacIntosh (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Philosophy
- Simona Malfaccini (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Johannah Masters (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Lauren McNeary (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA and received the Academic Discipline Award in Veterinary Technology
- Garrett Miller (Mt. Juliet) received the Academic Discipline Award in Nursing
- Savannah Myers (Brentwood) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Alexandria Neef (Franklin) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
- Jared Nesbitt (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in World History
- Liam Pangelinan was recognized as a Carolyn Allred/Lewis Moore Outstanding Student Award nominee
- Delaney Porter (Franklin) received a TCCAA All-Academic Athletic Softball Award
- Clayton Prater (Spring Hill) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Danniele Reeves (Brentwood) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Reyna Reid (Thompson’s Station) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA and was recognized for her efforts as the Phi Theta Kappa Williamson Campus Representative
- Kristen Reish (Thompson’s Station) was recognized for her efforts as the Student Veterans Organization vice president
- Maya Robbins (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Patricyonna Rodgers (Brentwood) was recognized for her efforts as a senator for the Student Government Association
- Abby Sartore (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Gabrielle Savage (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Aaron Sohrabi (Nolensville) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Michael Stark (Brentwood) was recognized for his efforts as the Student Veterans Organization treasurer
- Jacque Steubbel (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Political Science
- Zechariah Stricklin (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Mathematics
- Griffon Thompson (Franklin) was recognized for his efforts as the Student Veterans Organization president
- Cynthia Torres (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Psychology and received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
- Sakhiba Turaeva (Franklin) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
- Madelyn Unger (Franklin) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
- Mariah Weithman (Spring Hill) received the Academic Discipline Award in American History
- Elaine Wright (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA.