columbia state community college logo
Photo: Columbia State Community College Facebook

More than 100 Columbia State Community College students received honors for excellence in academics, leadership and service for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Williamson County Recipients:

  • Angelina Beam (Spring Hill) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Robert Carlyon (Spring Hill) received the Academic Discipline Award in Engineering
  • Brandon Cerros-St. John (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Sarah Corcoran (Spring Hill) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
  • Rachel Deepan (Brentwood) was honored for her efforts as Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society vice president of service
  • Anam Fatima (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Courtney Fraiser (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Diana Gomez (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Cristina Hooghkirk (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Christopher Ingham (Franklin) received the Leadership Award for the Williamson Campus
  • Meagan Irby (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Earl King (Thompson’s Station) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Holly Koehler (Nolensville) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Samantha Koehler (Nolensville) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Erika Lange received the Academic Discipline Award in Hospitality and Tourism Management
  • Caroline Lovely (Spring Hill) received the Academic Discipline Award in Communication Studies
  • Sarah MacIntosh (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Philosophy
  • Simona Malfaccini (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Johannah Masters (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Lauren McNeary (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA and received the Academic Discipline Award in Veterinary Technology
  • Garrett Miller (Mt. Juliet) received the Academic Discipline Award in Nursing
  • Savannah Myers (Brentwood) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Alexandria Neef (Franklin) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
  • Jared Nesbitt (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in World History
  • Liam Pangelinan was recognized as a Carolyn Allred/Lewis Moore Outstanding Student Award nominee
  • Delaney Porter (Franklin) received a TCCAA All-Academic Athletic Softball Award
  • Clayton Prater (Spring Hill) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Danniele Reeves (Brentwood) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Reyna Reid (Thompson’s Station) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA and was recognized for her efforts as the Phi Theta Kappa Williamson Campus Representative
  • Kristen Reish (Thompson’s Station) was recognized for her efforts as the Student Veterans Organization vice president
  • Maya Robbins (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Patricyonna Rodgers (Brentwood) was recognized for her efforts as a senator for the Student Government Association
  • Abby Sartore (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Gabrielle Savage (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Aaron Sohrabi (Nolensville) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Michael Stark (Brentwood) was recognized for his efforts as the Student Veterans Organization treasurer
  • Jacque Steubbel (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Political Science
  • Zechariah Stricklin (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Mathematics
  • Griffon Thompson (Franklin) was recognized for his efforts as the Student Veterans Organization president
  • Cynthia Torres (Franklin) received the Academic Discipline Award in Psychology and received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA
  • Sakhiba Turaeva (Franklin) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
  • Madelyn Unger (Franklin) was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader
  • Mariah Weithman (Spring Hill) received the Academic Discipline Award in American History
  • Elaine Wright (Franklin) received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA.

