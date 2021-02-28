Columbia State Receives Veterans Endowment from Dr. B.I. Naddy

The Columbia State Community College Foundation recently received an endowment from Dr. B.I. Naddy that will fund the Dr. B.I. Naddy Support for Veterans Grant.

“Dr. B.I. Naddy, Columbia State retired professor of chemistry, strongly believes that our country’s veterans are important to protecting and sustaining the freedoms and quality of life we are able to enjoy,” Bethany Lay, vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “He believes it is fitting to show appreciation and to support Veterans. This grant will help meet needs that might interfere with a Veteran being able to complete his/her education at Columbia State.”

Naddy was one of the first faculty members at Columbia State starting as a professor of chemistry in 1967. Following his retirement, Naddy continues to participate in events and activities on campus and is active in the community with sharing the happenings at Columbia State with others.

“Dr. B.I. Naddy’s passion for the success of students has gone beyond his excellent instruction to include supporting all areas that impact student success,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “His care will impact lives for years to come.”

Naddy has contributed several monetary gifts to the college. In 2014, he established a scholarship endowment that benefits STEM and pre-professional students continuing their education and moving toward a bachelor’s degree or higher. Naddy also provided funds for a display at the college called “The Alumni Success Project,” which highlights what past alumni have accomplished so students can see what others have done with their Columbia State degree.

In 2018, Naddy was presented with the 2018 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy by Dr. Flora W. Tydings, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor.

Naddy believes in Columbia State, its mission and the students.