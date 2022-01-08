Columbia State Pins 51 New Nursing Grads

Columbia State Community College awarded pins and conferred degrees in a combined ceremony for 51 nursing graduates on Friday, December 10 in the Webster Athletic Center.

“Columbia State’s nursing department is pleased to recognize these graduates as they finish their academic journeys. By completing the nursing program, they have received the education and training needed to become compassionate, professional, and self-motivated registered nurses,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director.

Columbia State nursing graduates completed four semesters of classroom instruction and 540 hours of clinical instruction in order to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

Next, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination in order to earn licensure, which is required to practice as a registered nurse. The 2021 Columbia State nursing students’ first attempt pass rate for the NCLEX is 95.45%. This exceeds the 2020 state average of 91.67% and the national average of 86.58%.

Nursing students are prepared to provide direct patient care in various areas, including medical, surgical, pediatrics and more. After graduation, these nurses will work in various settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, schools and home health care.

“Columbia State is proud to sponsor one of the oldest and largest two-year nursing programs in the state,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “Patients and providers benefit from the knowledge, skill, and compassion the college’s nursing graduates bring to healthcare facilities all across the region.”

The Columbia State nursing program is committed to excellence in nursing education. It has received full approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The program’s four-year average graduate job placement rate is 98%.

Columbia State’s nursing program has a competitive admission process with applicants admitted twice per year. For more information about applying to the program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Nursing.