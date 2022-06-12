Columbia State Pins 37 New Nursing Grads

Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 37 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center.

“The nursing department congratulates the Spring 2022 nursing graduates and are honored to have helped prepare them for the profession,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “This class has exhibited remarkable positivity and camaraderie throughout the program. It is expected that they will continue to exhibit the professionalism and compassion so valued by Columbia State nursing.”

Columbia State nursing graduates completed four semesters of classroom instruction and 540 hours of clinical instruction to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

Next, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination in order to earn licensure, which is required to practice as a registered nurse. The 2021 Columbia State nursing students’ first-attempt pass rate for the NCLEX is 96%.

Nursing students are prepared to provide direct patient care in various areas, including medical, surgical, pediatrics and more. After graduation, these nurses will work in various settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, schools and home health care.

“These graduates started nursing school mid-pandemic and trusted Columbia State to continue providing the highest quality learning experiences,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “This class of future registered nurses will be fondly remembered as resilient, adaptable, persistent and determined! Columbia State is committed to meeting the needs of learners, the healthcare community and patients.”

The Columbia State nursing program is committed to excellence in nursing education. It has received full approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The program’s four-year average graduate job placement rate is 99.5%.

Columbia State’s nursing program has a competitive admission process with applicants admitted twice per year. For more information about applying to the program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Nursing.