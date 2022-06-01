Columbia State Honors Six Medical Lab Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College recently honored six medical lab technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building.

“This graduating class will have a meaningful impact,” said Lisa Harmon, Columbia State program director and instructor of medical laboratory technology. “Most already have jobs lined up. “With the critical shortage of techs already in the field, they will be much needed in today’s healthcare environment.”

The Medical Lab Technology Associate of Applied Science degree academic plan involves two or more semesters of general education coursework followed by a 12-month, three semester, series of core courses designed to provide classroom and clinical-based competencies which provide students with the tools for licensure examination success, gainful in-field employment, and career satisfaction.

“The $5,000 – $10,000 sign-on bonuses offered to lab techs are evidence that program graduates’ will fill a critical and urgent need in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “These new professionals have unlimited opportunity for meaningful and rewarding careers.”

The Medical Laboratory Technician possesses the technical skills necessary to perform routine testing in the areas of hematology, serology, coagulation, clinical microbiology, clinical chemistry, blood banking and urinalysis in clinical laboratories of hospitals, clinics and physician offices under the supervision of a physician and/or medical technologist.

Lab tests shape the majority of medical decisions made by physicians. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects the demand for medical laboratory professionals will increase at a rate nearly double the average increase for all populations. Since the pandemic began, nearly one billion diagnostic COVID-19 tests have been conducted by medical laboratory professionals.