Columbia State Honors President’s Leadership Society Graduates with Reception

Columbia State Community College recently honored the spring 2022 President’s Leadership Society graduates that have completed the program with a lunch reception at Graymere Country Club.

“The establishment of this society was based on the belief that leadership is inherent to our lives and that we all have leadership roles,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “The President’s Leadership Society is open to all students at Columbia State and requires only their commitment to involvement for learning, participation, and helping others.”

The 2022 PLS graduates are Rachel Jones, Christopher Smith, Alena Daniel, Marie Wallner, Brianna Dipoalo and Pearl Mullins. These students have completed all the tasks required of them in the PLS, such as obtaining a certain amount of community service hours and participating in community events.

“I will be graduating with my degree because of the support and compassion of the Columbia State staff, instructors, and professors during the pandemic,” said Pearl Mullins, spring 2022 PLS graduate and Maury County resident. “They were educators first but soon took on the role of friends and confidants. In the scariest and most uncertain of times, they allowed students an opportunity to be vulnerable without judgment. I will never forget my years at Columbia State because of this.”

At the reception, PLS graduates were recognized and gifted with a book on leadership, a lapel pin and a medallion.

“Columbia State prepared me for my future by helping me to improve my discipline and character,” said Christopher Smith, spring 2022 PLS graduate and Carroll County resident. “Learning this taught me what it takes to achieve a goal. As a first-generation graduate, I am proud to say I earned a degree from Columbia State.”

Formed in spring 2011, PLS is a free leadership training program focused on developing a student’s unique leadership skills from their first semester through graduation. The program focuses on participation in college-sponsored programs that promote educational attainment, career choices, volunteerism and civic responsibility.

“I am proud of the school-work-life-family balance I was able to have while I was at Columbia State,” said Rachel Jones, spring 2022 PLS graduate and Lawrence County native. “It was close to home and allowed me to get a jumpstart on my college education before moving away to a four-year college.”

During the course of the program, students attend a leadership retreat, enjoy exposure to the arts, participate in workshops and campus life, develop civic understanding and give back to the community through volunteerism.

For more information on the President’s Leadership Society, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PLS.