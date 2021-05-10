Columbia State Holds Spring 2021 Drive-Through Commencement Ceremony

By
Press Release
-
columbia state commencement
Chapel Hill resident Ashley Neill earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in respiratory care.

Columbia State celebrated 582 Spring 2021 graduates during a drive-through style commencement ceremony Saturday, May 8.

“Today is a celebration of accomplishments,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “I, along with the faculty and staff, could not be more proud of this group and all they have achieved.”

In lieu of a traditional ceremony, students walked across the stage at the Circular Commons while their families observed from their vehicles at the fountain.

“Our ceremony might look different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the celebration and excitement for these graduates remains the same,” Smith said.

Below are some photos shared by Columbia State:

About Columbia State

Columbia State is a comprehensive community college serving southern Middle Tennessee dedicated to nurturing success and positively changing lives through teaching, learning and service. Established in 1966 as Tennessee’s first community college, Columbia State has grown to five campuses including Columbia, Williamson, Lawrence, Lewisburg and Clifton. The college was recognized as a finalist in the 2018 Awards of Excellence for Advancing Diversity, Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership and Student Success by the American Association of Community Colleges. Columbia State was also named one of the Top 150 U.S. community colleges by the Aspen Institute for 2017 and 2019. Visit ColumbiaState.edu to learn more.

The College System of Tennessee is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 100,000 students. The system is governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.

