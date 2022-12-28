Columbia State Community College Pins 42 New Nursing Grads

Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 42 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center.

“Columbia State’s nursing graduates complete a rigorous program of study and are well prepared to enter the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “With the attainment of this degree, each graduate is eligible to apply for licensure as a registered nurse, a position that provides the opportunity to positively impact many people. Nursing practice is characterized by compassion, competence, collaboration, lifelong learning and adherence to a professional code of conduct. These graduates have chosen a field that will allow them wonderful opportunities to help others and to engage in an exciting, growing profession.”

Columbia State nursing graduates completed four semesters of classroom instruction and 540 hours of clinical instruction to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

Next, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination in order to earn licensure, which is required to practice as a registered nurse. The 2021 Columbia State nursing students’ first-attempt pass rate for the NCLEX is 95.45%, exceeding both the state average of 87.65% and national average of 82.48%.

Nursing students are prepared to provide direct patient care in various areas, including medical, surgical, pediatrics and more. After graduation, these nurses will work in various settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, schools and home health care.

“These graduates will put the knowledge and skills learned at Columbia State into practice in exciting and rewarding careers,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “Each future registered nurse will ultimately impact countless patients, families, colleagues and facilities.”

The Columbia State nursing program is committed to excellence in nursing education. It has received full approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The program’s four-year average graduate job placement rate is 99.3%.

Columbia State’s nursing program has a competitive admission process with applicants admitted twice per year. For more information about applying to the program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Nursing.