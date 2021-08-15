Columbia State Community College held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Arts and Technology Building on the Williamson Campus alongside local and state legislators, community members, industry partners and donors.

“It’s a good day to start a project that will change lives,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “This will be a building of opportunities. It will provide for the citizens of this county, town and region an ability to acquire an education to reach their goals. We’re breaking ground for opportunities that moves us forward.”

The Arts and Technology Building will be the first expansion since the original three buildings opened in 2016, creating opportunities for enrollment growth, new community partnerships and additional course offerings.

“This project is really needed,” said Dick Tracy, Tennessee Board of Regents executive director of facilities development. “This campus has been the number one choice for students in Williamson County for higher education.”

The approximately 41,000 square foot building will house classrooms, labs, and student engagement space for existing and new workforce-oriented programs that include information technology, networking, cyber defense, data analytics, art and graphic design.

“We’re excited for the opportunities this space will bring,” said Dr. Dearl Lampley, Columbia State vice president for Williamson Campus and external services. “Aside from the new opportunities for space and new academic programs, this building offers an enhancement for student spaces.”

Building features will also include an innovation center, student hub and flexible instructional space with theater-style seating and a small stage. In addition, the project provides for a state-of-the-art lab for anesthesia technology and collaboration and programming with Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson for a licensed practical nursing program, certified nursing assistant, and other articulated certificates/programs to be taught at the Williamson Campus.

The goal is to open the new building for students in spring 2023.

For additional information about Columbia State, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu

To learn more about donation, partnership and endowment opportunities, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ Foundation.