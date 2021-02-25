Columbia State Announces New Arts and Technology Building

Columbia State Community College is excited to share that the new Arts and Technology building (building four) slated for the Williamson Campus has been included in the Governor’s 2021-2022 budget.

“I am thankful for the work of our college and community members in moving this project forward and appreciate the legislative and state-level support the College has received,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “I am particularly appreciative of our Williamson Legislative delegation and their support for this project and for increased higher education opportunities in Williamson County. The Arts and Technology Building is aligned with their support as it opens the door for new programs, enrollment growth and enhanced partnerships with community businesses.”

The approximately 41,000 square foot building will house classrooms, labs, and student engagement space for existing and new workforce-oriented programs that include information technology, networking, cyber defense, data analytics, art and graphic design. Other features include an innovation center, student hub, and a 150 seat flexible instructional space with theater-style seating and a small stage. In addition, the project provides for a state-of-the-art lab for anesthesia technology and collaboration and programming with Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson for a licensed practical nursing program, certified nursing assistant, and other articulated certificates/programs to be taught at the Williamson Campus.

Due to earlier support from our legislative delegation, significant work has been completed on the design and construction drawings for the facility. Pending budgetary approval by the Legislature, the college plans to be in a position to begin dirt work in late summer or early fall.

As with other facilities, a community match is integral to the project as well as funds for sustained development. “I look forward to working with businesses, individuals and community organizations to invest their dollars into the sustained development of the Williamson Campus for student success and community and economic development,” Smith said. “Opportunities abound when we work together.”