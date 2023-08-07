Columbia State Announces 2023-2024 First Farmers Performance Series

Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2023-2024 First Farmers Performance Series season.

“We are excited to share this stellar line up of talent for the 2023-2024 Performance Series!” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “We’ve crafted this season with you in mind, and we cannot wait to present these world-class musicians and artists to you and our community.”

“This season’s Performance Series is a fabulous mixture of different genres—all with the goal of providing family-friendly opportunities to explore the arts,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation.

Opening night, Oct. 19, features The Great DuBois. The Great DuBois’ variety show is a fast-paced, hilarious performance for all ages! It showcases incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic, and audience interaction. Simply put this is the most unique two-person variety show you will ever see! Bring the family for a fun night!

Nov. 9 will showcase The Doo Wop Project. The Doo Wop Project, the dynamic celebration of a beloved music genre, features five engaging stars from smash Broadway hits and their all-star band. Bring the family and get ready to experience a fantastic evening of the greatest music in American pop history!

On Dec. 14, Jake Shimabukuro will ring in the holidays. Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha, and his talented team will share a musical gift for all this holiday season! Bring the family and join in the celebration.

Performing Feb. 15 is Steep Canyon Rangers. The Steep Canyon Rangers are big players in the bluegrass and Americana music scene today, and their performance is sure to be unforgettable. Bring your family and experience this talented team of musicians.

March 14 Shane Profitt will perform. Country singer-songwriter Shane Profitt went from punching the clock for the City of Columbia to rocking sold-out crowds at the Ryman and standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry. Bring your family for a hometown celebration of Shane and his music.

Closing the series April 18 is John Oates. John Oates, member of the Rock and Roll Music Hall of Fame and best-selling singer-songwriter, will share an acoustic evening of songs and stories. Bring the family and experience John’s world-renowned talent.

Tickets go on sale online Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. at www.ColumbiaState.edu/PerformanceSeries. Tickets for each performance are $35 each, which includes all fees. Individuals may also contact the Performance Series ticket line at 931.540.2879, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On performance nights, the box office opens at 6 p.m. in the Kenneth and Ramona Cherry Theater, located in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and all shows begin at 7 p.m. The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike in Columbia.

For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PerformanceSeries.