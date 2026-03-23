Columbia State Accepting Summer and Fall 2026 Applications

Columbia State Community College’s summer semester begins May 27, and important application deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students.

New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must apply for summer admission by May 22. Summer and fall registration are currently open for all admitted students.

The fall semester begins August 24. New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must apply for fall admission by August 21.

Campus tours are available at all of Columbia State’s campuses. New students can schedule an in-person tour or learn about upcoming virtual admissions events.

Upon acceptance, new students must schedule an appointment with an adviser to register for classes and attend an orientation session. Columbia State advisors are ready to help students with the registration process, answer questions and create a plan based on their individual needs.

Applications are free and currently being accepted online.

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Please see the operating hours for each campus below to schedule an appointment to talk to someone in person.

Columbia Campus

1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

931.540.2722

Williamson Campus

1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin

Monday – Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

615.790.4400

Lawrence Campus

169 Southern Tennessee Lane, Lawrenceburg

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

931.766.1600

Lewisburg Campus

980 South Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.

931.359.0351

For more information about applying or registering, visit the Columbia State website at www.ColumbiaState.edu, call (931) 540-2790, or email the Admissions Office at [email protected].

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