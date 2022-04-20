Columbia State Accepting Summer and Fall 2022 Applications

Columbia State Community College’s summer semester begins May 23 and important deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students.

New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must apply for summer admission by May 9. Summer and fall registration is currently open for all admitted students. Summer registration closes May 18. Students must apply for fall admission by August 5. Fall registration closes August 16.

The summer and fall course schedules include on-ground classes, as well as live-streaming Desktop Video Conferencing (DVC) via Zoom, online, and hybrid classes.

“We look forward to the summer and fall semesters and the welcoming of new students to our campuses,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “While many classes have returned to being fully on-ground, we will continue to offer live-streaming, online and hybrid options for our working learners and those who need more flexibility in their schedules.”

Campus tours are available at all five Columbia State campuses. New students can schedule an in-person tour or learn about upcoming virtual admissions events by visiting www.ColumbiaState.edu/CampusTour.

Upon acceptance, new students must schedule a virtual appointment with an adviser to register for classes and attend an online orientation session. Columbia State advisers are ready to help students with the registration process, answer questions and create a plan based on their individual needs.

Applications are currently accepted online at www.ColumbiaState.edu/Apply.

For more information about applying or registering, visit the Columbia State website at www.ColumbiaState.edu, call (931) 540-2790, or email [email protected].