Columbia State Accepting Spring 2026 Applications

Columbia State Community College’s spring semester begins Jan. 20, and important application deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students.

New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must reapply for admission by Jan. 16. Spring registration closes Jan. 23.

Campus tours are available at all five Columbia State campuses. New students can schedule an in-person tour or learn about upcoming virtual admissions events by visiting www.ColumbiaState.edu/ CampusTour.

Upon acceptance, new students must schedule an appointment with an adviser to register for classes and attend an orientation session. Columbia State advisers are ready to help students with the registration process, answer questions and create a plan based on their individual needs.

Applications are currently accepted online at www.ColumbiaState.edu/Apply.

Please see the operating hours for each campus below to schedule an appointment to talk to someone in person.

Columbia Campus

1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

931.540.2722

Williamson Campus

1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin

Monday – Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

615.790.4400

Lawrence Campus

169 Southern Tennessee Lane, Lawrenceburg

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

931.766.1600

Lewisburg Campus

980 South Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.

931.359.0351

Clifton Campus

795 Main Street, Clifton

Monday – Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

931.676.6966

For more information about applying or registering, visit the Columbia State website at www.ColumbiaState.edu, call (931) 540-2790, or email [email protected].

