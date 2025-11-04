Columbia State Accepting Spring 2026 Applications

Columbia State Community College’s spring semester begins Jan. 20, and important application deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students.
New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must reapply for admission by Jan. 16. Spring registration closes Jan. 23.
Campus tours are available at all five Columbia State campuses. New students can schedule an in-person tour or learn about upcoming virtual admissions events by visiting www.ColumbiaState.edu/
Upon acceptance, new students must schedule an appointment with an adviser to register for classes and attend an orientation session. Columbia State advisers are ready to help students with the registration process, answer questions and create a plan based on their individual needs.
Applications are currently accepted online at www.ColumbiaState.edu/Apply.
Please see the operating hours for each campus below to schedule an appointment to talk to someone in person.
Columbia Campus
1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
931.540.2722
Williamson Campus
1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin
Monday – Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
615.790.4400
Lawrence Campus
169 Southern Tennessee Lane, Lawrenceburg
Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
931.766.1600
Lewisburg Campus
980 South Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg
Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.
931.359.0351
Clifton Campus
795 Main Street, Clifton
Monday – Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
931.676.6966
For more information about applying or registering, visit the Columbia State website at www.ColumbiaState.edu, call (931) 540-2790, or email [email protected].
