Columbia State Accepting Spring 2022 Applications

Columbia State’s spring semester begins January 18 and important deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students.

New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must apply for spring admission by January 7. Spring registration is currently open for all admitted students.

The spring course schedule includes on-ground classes, as well as live-streaming Desktop Video Conferencing (DVC) via Zoom, online, and hybrid classes.

Full term spring classes will follow the normal academic calendar beginning January 18 to April 29 with final exams scheduled for April 30 – May 6. To accommodate the working learner or those desiring shorter sessions, shorter terms are also available.

“We look forward to offering more on-ground classes this spring,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “While many classes will return to being fully on-ground, we will continue to offer live-streaming, online, and hybrid options for students who need more flexibility in their schedules.”

Campus tours are available at all five Columbia State campuses. New students can schedule a tour by visiting www.ColumbiaState. edu/CampusTour.

Upon acceptance, new students must schedule a virtual appointment with an adviser to register for classes and attend an online orientation session. Columbia State advisers are ready to help students with the registration process, answer questions and create a plan based on their individual needs.

Applications are currently accepted online at www.ColumbiaState.edu/Apply .

Admissions recruiters are available by phone at 931-540-2790 or by emailing [email protected] ColumbiaState.edu for anyone with questions on instructional formats or how to apply.