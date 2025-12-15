Columbia Sportwear Store to Close Brentwood Location

The Columbia Sportswear Company store at 330 Franklin Road, in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, will close in 2026.

Window signage confirms the closure and according to a store representative, the last day of business will be January 11th, 2026. There are currently special promotions throughout the store on merchandise but no closing sale markdowns at this time.

The store opened to the public in November 2021. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

