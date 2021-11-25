Columbia Sportswear Opens in Brentwood, Offering Grand Opening Promotions

Columbia Sportswear known for its high-tech gear and apparel opened a brand store in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road, on November 24. To celebrate the opening, Columbia Sportswear is offering grand opening weekend promotions starting Friday, November 26.

Columbia Sportswear invites the Brentwood area community to visit the store for special promotional deals on a variety of apparel and sportswear, just in time for the holidays. The weekend event will also feature giveaways and fun for the whole family.

“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to an area so well connected to the outdoor lifestyle,” said David Lawner, senior vice president, Direct to Consumer. “Tennesse is home to some amazing fishing, as country music superstar Luke Combs, knows so well. You can often find him sporting Columbia PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) on stage, and we hope we can spread the love for the outdoors to the Brentwood community this holiday season. Our new location at Brentwood Place will offer a great selection of sportswear, outerwear, footwear, and accessories for the entire family, so whether you need gear for every day or for your next fishing trip, we’ve got you covered.”

In-store promotions will include 25% off entire purchases, a free tote with purchase of $100 or more, and other giveaways throughout the grand opening weekend, including 4x points with Columbia Greater Rewards. The Columbia store in Brentwood Place will also be raising critical funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across local communities where Columbia retail stores are located. Now, through December 31, shoppers will have the opportunity to donate at check-out to raise funds for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Columbia has been a proud partner of CMN Hospitals since 2017.

Columbia offers several year-round offers in-store for members of the community that works in education systems, the military or emergency first response teams, and individuals over the age of 50. Please inquire with a store associate for more details.

Store Hours for the Brentwood location will be Monday – Saturday-9 am – 9 pm, Sunday 10 am – 7 pm.