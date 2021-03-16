Columbia Resident Wins $2,000,000 on Ultimate 200x Instant Game

NASHVILLE – Brian Pullin knew when he first saw how small the “2” was printed on his Ultimate 200X instant game ticket that there would be numerous zeros following it.

“I saw the ‘2.’ It was very small, and I knew,” the Columbia resident said. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m rich. I gotta go.’”

He had already won $500 Friday playing 100X Bonus. He used winnings to buy an Ultimate 200X ticket, an instant game with overall odds of 1:2.92, which made him a multi-millionaire.

Pullin jumped in his Jeep at the Lion Market on East James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, and called his fiancée Amanda, who was waiting at the end of the driveway when he got home.

“She met me out front, and then I had a few tears of joy because I knew our life was about to change,” Pullin said. “We woke up Saturday morning and just started laughing.”

Pullin’s ticket is the fifth ticket worth $1 million or more sold in Tennessee this month and the 312th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began on January 20, 2004.

He plans to buy himself and his fiancée new cars, pay off bills and take care of his family. He also owns a home renovation business, and he will continue working, using some of his winnings to invest in his business.

“My favorite thing about the Lottery is the excitement of it. It can be life-changing,” Pullin said. “I woke up a millionaire this morning, which is an amazing thing.”

