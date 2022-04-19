Columbia Police Issues Warrants for Demondra Gaines for two counts of First-Degree Murder

UPDATED: 4/19/2022 11:40 am with a picture of the actual vehicle.

At 10:16 am on April 18th, 2022 Columbia Police Officers were called to a house in the 600 block of Skyline Drive to investigate a double homicide. Upon arrival, Officers located Christopher Gaines (56) and Katrina Gaines (51) inside the residence, deceased.

Initial investigation has led to warrants for 27-year-old Demondra Gaines for two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Gaines is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima tag number 8B0-6P6.

Any person with further information about this crime or the whereabouts of Gaines is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727

