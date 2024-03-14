Columbia Officer Terminated Following Misbehavior, Inappropriate Text Messages

A officer with the City of Columbia was fired this week following “insubordinate behavior”, FOX 17 News reports.

According to a document obtained by FOX 17 News, Ty Cobb was terminated after the City of Columbia received text messages that show a continuation of unacceptable behaviors from Cobb during his probation.

The text messages include the following:

A message calling another city employee “dumb*ss”;

A message falsely accusing the chief of police of being involved in an attempted break-in at the apartment of the person who sent the text;

A message offering to pay for favorable news stories which would benefit your interest.

The document states Cobb was placed on suspension for 30 days and on probation for a year for insubordinate behavior back in October 2023.

Cobb was terminated on March 12.