Columbia Officer Terminated Following Misbehavior, Inappropriate Text Messages

By
Source Staff
-

A officer with the City of Columbia was fired this week following “insubordinate behavior”, FOX 17 News reports.

According to a document obtained by FOX 17 News, Ty Cobb was terminated after the City of Columbia received text messages that show a continuation of unacceptable behaviors from Cobb during his probation.

The text messages include the following:

  • A message calling another city employee “dumb*ss”;
  • A message falsely accusing the chief of police of being involved in an attempted break-in at the apartment of the person who sent the text;
  • A message offering to pay for favorable news stories which would benefit your interest.

The document states Cobb was placed on suspension for 30 days and on probation for a year for insubordinate behavior back in October 2023.

Cobb was terminated on March 12.

