Columbia Academy Cancels Upcoming Football Games Due to COVID-19

Columbia Academy announces upcoming varsity football games have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bulldogs will not play for the next two weeks and homecoming will be rescheduled for a later date. Columbia Academy was scheduled to play University School of Jackson this week and Jackson Christian on Oct 2.

CA football coach Charlie Lansdell tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital Monday, reports sm-tnsports.com,

Coach Lansdell watched the Bulldogs’ game two weeks ago from his vehicle, but was on the sideline during this past Friday’s game at Nashville Christian, adds sm-tnsports.com.

