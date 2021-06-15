Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Show Coming to Franklin

The Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Show is headed to Franklin.
With multiple dates in July, the show will be held at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road at Jamison Theatre.
Kicking off on Wednesday, July 21st at 7 pm, the show will offer three afternoon times and four evening showtimes.
Featuring High-Flying Acrobatics, Dyanamic Juggling, Elegant Aerial Dance, and Hilarious Comedy this is a show for the entire family.
Stars of the show include former Cirque du Soleil Juggler Thom Wall, International Award Winning Aerialist Alyssa Morar, Extreme Rolla Balance by Acrobat Keith Kaplin, and more.
Tickets are limited due to space, so don’t delay in purchasing your tickets.
Buy your tickets here.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!