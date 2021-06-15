Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Show Coming to Franklin

The Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Show is headed to Franklin.

With multiple dates in July, the show will be held at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road at Jamison Theatre.

Kicking off on Wednesday, July 21st at 7 pm, the show will offer three afternoon times and four evening showtimes.

Featuring High-Flying Acrobatics, Dyanamic Juggling, Elegant Aerial Dance, and Hilarious Comedy this is a show for the entire family.

Stars of the show include former Cirque du Soleil Juggler Thom Wall, International Award Winning Aerialist Alyssa Morar, Extreme Rolla Balance by Acrobat Keith Kaplin, and more.

Tickets are limited due to space, so don’t delay in purchasing your tickets.

Buy your tickets here.