Collierville Kroger Shooting: What We Know

A gunman opened fire in a Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, reports Associated Press.
Here is what we know:
- Two people were killed (including the suspected gunman) and 14 others were hurt
- Five of those patients are in critical condition, while one has been discharged, hospital staff confirmed to ABC News.
-
Police received a call about 1:30 p.m. about the shooting and arrived within minutes, finding multiple people with gunshots when they entered the building.
- SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle in the store to find people who sought cover or were in hiding, taking them to safety.
- The male suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the grocery store
- Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible workplace violence incident, ABC News reports
- All 44 employees at the store at the time of the shooting have been accounted for, Collierville Police Department Chief Dale Lane said at a press briefing Thursday evening
- The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, Ohio, issued a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the shooting and was cooperating with law enforcement. The company in 2019 asked its customers not to openly carry guns while visiting its stores. The Collierville store will be closed until further notice.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!