Collierville Kroger Shooting: What We Know

A gunman opened fire in a Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, reports Associated Press.

Here is what we know:

Two people were killed (including the suspected gunman) and 14 others were hurt

Five of those patients are in critical condition, while one has been discharged, hospital staff confirmed to ABC News.

Police received a call about 1:30 p.m. about the shooting and arrived within minutes, finding multiple people with gunshots when they entered the building.

SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle in the store to find people who sought cover or were in hiding, taking them to safety.

The male suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the grocery store

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible workplace violence incident, ABC News reports

All 44 employees at the store at the time of the shooting have been accounted for, Collierville Police Department Chief Dale Lane said at a press briefing Thursday evening

The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, Ohio, issued a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the shooting and was cooperating with law enforcement. The company in 2019 asked its customers not to openly carry guns while visiting its stores. The Collierville store will be closed until further notice.