College Grove Christmas Tree Farm to Open to the Public

Honey Creek Christmas Tree Farm, located at 6713 Flat Creek Road in College Grove, will open to the public this holiday season.

The farm will only be open to the public for three dates – Nov 27, 28 and Dec 5th. Customers will reserve a time slot to pick up a pre-cut fir tree. They have ordered 100 pre-cut trees and expect to sell out quickly.

“Come create a magical family memory; enjoy apple cider donuts, sip on hot chocolate/ apple cider, swing by the coffee bar, walk our fields with your kids, and pick out the perfect tree. In order to provide the best experience, we’re pre-selling our trees this year and asking every family to reserve a one-hour time slot to visit the farm.,” they continued.

Reserve your spot now at www.honeycreekchristmastreefarm.com.