Cold Weather Advisory 2-19-20-2025

Cold Weather Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 441 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192100- /O.CON.KOHX.CW.Y.0003.250220T0600Z-250220T1600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Tennessee Ridge, Waynesboro, Tullahoma, Erin, Centerville, Franklin, Pulaski, Hohenwald, Cookeville, Brentwood, Lobelville, Coalmont, Spencer, Gallatin, Gordonsville, Woodbury, Crossville, New Johnsonville, Lawrenceburg, Dover, Jamestown, Murfreesboro, Lafayette, Columbia, Lebanon, Linden, Celina, Smithville, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Dickson, Goodlettsville, Hartsville, Altamont, Springfield, Byrdstown, Gainesboro, Clifton, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Lewisburg, Clarksville, South Carthage, Carthage, Livingston, Manchester, Waverly, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Sparta, McMinnville, Ashland City, Nashville, and Allardt 441 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025 ...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills from 5 degrees above to 4 degrees below zero are expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. && $$ Rose

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 557 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-033-034-191800- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-250219T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Overton-Fentress- Including the cities of Tennessee Ridge, Erin, Gallatin, Gordonsville, New Johnsonville, Dover, Jamestown, Lafayette, Lebanon, Celina, Dickson, Goodlettsville, Hartsville, Springfield, Byrdstown, Gainesboro, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Clarksville, South Carthage, Carthage, Livingston, Waverly, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Ashland City, Nashville, and Allardt 557 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Light additional accumulations are expected Wednesday morning. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

