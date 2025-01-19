Cold Weather Advisory 1-19-20-2025

Clark Shelton
The coldest air this winter moves in and will remain here for a few days. It will be Thursday before we really start to warm up.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
M.L.King Day
Sunny, with a high near 24. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Cold Weather Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1150 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2025

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Linden, Altamont, Gordonsville, Clifton,
Cookeville, Lebanon, La Vergne, McMinnville, Tennessee Ridge,
Kingston Springs, Tullahoma, Coalmont, New Johnsonville,
Franklin, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Waynesboro, Woodbury,
Crossville, Centerville, Pulaski, Carthage, McEwen, Byrdstown,
Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Dover, Jamestown, Columbia, Lewisburg,
Smyrna, Spencer, Clarksville, Celina, Dickson, Brentwood, Ashland
City, Nashville, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Livingston,
Shelbyville, Lawrenceburg, Lobelville, Hohenwald, Springfield,
Lafayette, South Carthage, Gainesboro, Manchester, Hartsville,
Mount Juliet, Waverly, and Smithville
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold temperatures in the single digits and wind chills
  as low as 5 below expected.

* WHERE...Across Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result
  in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

