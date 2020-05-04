CMT partnered with Feed The Front Line Nashville (FTFL), a new local nonprofit dedicated to supporting local restaurants and healthcare heroes in the community, to donate meals from Coffee and Coconuts to healthcare workers at TriStar Centennial Medical Center on Friday, May 1.

This was CMT’s second partner delivery with FTFL and Coffee and Coconuts, located at Berry Farms in Franklin, totaling a combined 175 donated meals. The coffee shop is owned and run by music industry veteran Missi Gallimore.

The newest FTFL chapter, spearheaded by Nashville native Maggie McGraw (daughter of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill) and 15 other Vanderbilt students, alumni, and local young professionals, was started in response to the COVID-crisis and its impact on those working in healthcare and the restaurant industry. To date, the organization has raised almost $50K and delivered 1,500+ meals to healthcare workers since its launch earlier this month. To donate or partner, visit ftflbna.org and join the conversation using #ftflnashville.

See photos posted by Coffee and Coconuts below.