Cody Johnson to Return to Bridgestone Arena in 2025

Cody Johnson has announced the Leather Deluxe Tour will launch just after the first of the year, beginning on January 17 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on February 15. The artist will bring along Grammy-award winner Ashley McBryde, Drew Baldridge and Walker Montgomery to join as special guests. Pre-sale tickets available to COJONation Fan Club October 8 & 9, with public on sale Friday, October 11 at CodyJohnsonMusic.com.

Cody’s says, “God put me on this earth to make country music sound like country music” which is exactly what he does as he presents his music to his fans, night after night on tour. His performances are electrifying and highlight his strong vocals and have become the element of his career that sets him apart. For nearly 20 years, he has toured and earned his stripes as a consummate performer.

Cody will release his next studio project Leather Deluxe Edition on November 1 with 13 new songs. The deluxe album also includes all 12 tracks from Leather, released last November for 25 songs.

