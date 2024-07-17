Cody Johnson Scores a Hit with Anthem at MLB All-Star Game After Ingrid Andress’ Off-Key Performance

Country artist Cody Johnson performed the national anthem before the All-Star game in Texas on Tuesday night. On Monday evening, Ingrid Andress performed the anthem and fans have declared it as one of the worst renditions so far.

Johnson, who wore a cream-colored blazer and matching cowboy hat, took to the microphone and performed the national anthem while holding and raising his cowboy hat during the song. Fans’ comments ranged from “That was refreshing” to “My ears have healed.”

Earlier this spring, Cody threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Texas Rangers’ home game against the Seattle Mariners. Cody performed at Globe Life Field in 2023 as part of The American Rodeo and also played the former home of the Texas Rangers, now known as Choctaw Stadium, many times.

Johnson will return to the home of the Texas Rangers when he brings his “Leather Tour” to the stadium on November 9. Jon Pardi will be a special guest on this date.

