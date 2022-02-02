Cody Johnson Brings Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater This Summer

Cody Johnson is bringing his tour to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on July 28, 2022, tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10th.

Johnson announced his tour for 2022 which begins in Jan. 2022 in Highland Heights, Ky before reaching Franklin in July.

Just in time for the holidays, ‘A Cody Johnson Christmas’ his first Christmas album was recently released. Every song on the album was carefully chosen, with each of the ten tracks holding a personal meaning to the Johnson family. Johnson’s wife and daughters even make a rare appearance, lending their voices for a special version of “Silent Night.”

The Christmas album follows the release of Human The Double Album, Cody’s sophomore major-label project which debuted as the top new country album upon release. Human The Double Album is now available on vinyl at Cody’s online store and now it’s available at retailers everywhere.

Buy tickets here.

FirstBank Amphitheater opened for its first season earlier this year kicking off with Florida-Georgia Line event followed by Greta Van Fleet, Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Connick Jr., and more. For the upcoming season, the only show other than Cody Johnson is for King and Country, the full season has yet to be announced.