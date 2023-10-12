Coalition for Common Sense TN Calls on Candidates to Denounce Hate Groups

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Coalition for Common Sense, a Williamson County-based political action committee, is calling on all candidates running in the upcoming Franklin City elections to publicly denounce all hate groups, including white supremacists, who were a threatening presence at a recent candidate forum in support of current alderman and mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson.

To date, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, seven of the eight current aldermen and alderman

candidate Greg Caesar have denounced hate and intimidation as having no place in Franklin. On Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Hanson strongly reiterated that she would not denounce these groups. To date, other candidates including Gary Moore, Patrick George and Jeff Feldman have also not made statements of repudiation.

“I was in the audience for both the forum and BOMA meeting and was as shocked as everyone by Hanson’s vitriol,” said Coalition Chairman Bob Ravener. “Our coalition was equally alarmed at how she manipulated facts about our city and all the good the very people she is now attacking have done. If she and the other candidates running for elected office refuse to denounce hate and intimidation, then they have no business representing our community.”

While Hanson believes Franklin has been “crumbling” since she arrived, the city continues to achieve significant accolades from organizations and media outlets across the country.

“Time and time again Franklin is recognized as a wonderfully run city thanks to the work of the current board of mayor and aldermen, as well as the city staff,” added Ravener. “The division of this community only began with Hanson’s own words and actions that completely distort how truly special this community is to live and work. The question for voters is whether they want Franklin to remain a vibrant, positive and shining place or a dark and deteriorating shell of itself. The choice is clear.”

The Coalition for Common Sense TN, which is a registered political action committee, was

recently formed as a grassroots effort to support elected officials and candidates who have the greater good of the community as a priority versus divisive ideological issues. The Coalition is a response to a widespread concern and is being initiated by an active, cross-section of citizens who see a need to engage their friends, families and neighbors in local government. To date, over 700 Williamson County residents have signed on to the Coalition.

About the Coalition for Common Sense TN

The Coalition for Common Sense TN’s central focus will be in these critical areas:

1. The Coalition will seek to educate, inform and encourage our community to learn about

candidates and their positions.

2. The Coalition will endorse candidates who, through surveys and other means, are

committed to meeting the group’s objective of working for the greater good of the

community.

3. The Coalition will work to increase voter turnout, which has been historically low in local

elections.

4. The Coalition will engage residents and candidates in a civil, respectful manner and will

encourage them to do likewise.

For more information on the Coalition for Common Sense TN or to sign up to “Join the

Movement,” visit: www.coalitionforcommonsensetn.org.