Coach, Vuori and More Are Coming to The Mall at Green Hills

The Mall at Green Hills®, located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road in Nashville, continues to build on its position as Nashville’s premier luxury and fashion destination with a strong lineup of new retailers recently opened and additional sought-after brands arriving in the coming months. Recent openings include fashion, accessories and lifestyle concepts, along with remodeled and relocated stores that further enhance the shopping experience.

With momentum continuing, The Mall at Green Hills will welcome even more openings and announcements in the months ahead as additional new-to-market and in-demand brands join the lineup.

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Several of the brands are new to the Nashville market* and further elevate the center’s mix of luxury, contemporary fashion and experiential retail.

Now open:

SKIMS*

Hollister Co.

Altar’d State (relocated store)

Valenti*

State & Liberty (relocated)

Kendra Scott (temporary location)

Opening soon:

Coach (mid-May)

Oota Egyptian Eatery* (late May)

Vuori (June)

Mountain High Outfitters (July)

Burberry (August relocation)

Edikted* (September)

Rowan* (fall)

Clayton & Crume (Father’s Day kiosk)

Kendra Scott (permanent new store location)