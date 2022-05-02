CMT will Remember Country Legend Naomi Judd with a Special Airing Tomorrow

Airing on Tuesday, May 3, at 8 pm “CMT REMEMBERS: NAOMI JUDD” is a celebration honoring the extraordinary life and legacy of the legendary Naomi Judd, one half of country music’s iconic mother-daughter duo, The Judds.

The special will feature archival footage and interviews blended alongside memorable performances and moments from the past several decades of her career, the half-hour event recounts Naomi’s storied past as a trailblazer for women in country music and path to becoming one of the most successful duos in country music history.

From a comprehensive overview of The Judds’ early beginnings and family dynamics to Naomi’s career post-The Judds before the GRAMMY-winning pair’s reunion in 2022, the special will also feature Naomi’s final interview on the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS red carpet in April and include coverage of the emotional induction ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 76 due to a mental illness. Daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother’s death on social media. Stating, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Other artist reflect on the passing of Naomi Judd.

So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend Naomi Judd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian, my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me.-Billy Ray Cyrus

Say it isn’t so. Cannot believe my girlfriend and longtime buddy Naomi is gone. We’ve known each other for years and she always treated me with class, grace and pure kindness. I’m going to miss her so much.-Tanya Tucker

I am shocked and saddened along with the rest of our country music community over the passing of Naomi Judd. I’ll never forget meeting her for the first time when she was a contestant on a TV game show I was hosting. I asked her to identify herself for the audience and she said, “My name is NaomiJudd and I am a nurse from Franklin, Tennessee. My daughter and I sing together, and someday we hope to make it in country music.” I was looking so forward to recalling that moment with her on Sunday when she and Wynonna were to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She was one of a kind and will certainly be missed. -Bill Anderson

Our prayers go out to Naomi’s husband, daughters, family, friends, and fans. We, like everyone who knew her, are devastated by the news of her passing. We will always hold near and dear the memories of touring with The Judds and visiting with Naomi backstage at so many events through the years. May you Rest In Peace, Naomi. -David and Howard Bellamy

I remember how kind and nice Naomi was when we worked together. She was a good person with a generous spirit toward everyone she met. I’m keeping her family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. -Gene Watson

I really don’t have the words right now. Naomimeant so much to me. She took me under her wing and taught me so much. She will forever be my Country Fairy Godmother. I am so grateful for her friendship.-Meghan Linsey