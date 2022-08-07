CMT to Celebrate County Music Icon Vince Gill with a Special ‘CMT Giants: Vince Gill’

CMT announced “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” an all-new 90-minute special celebrating the extraordinary career and music of country music titan Vince Gill. The star-packed event premieres Friday, September 16th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. Gill’s tourmate and vocalist Wendy Moten first revealed the news last night onstage in front of a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during night one of his four-night residency.

“CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill” brings together Gill’s superstar friends, collaborators and some of the biggest names in music to honor him with performances of his most legendary hits, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Ricky Skaggs, with more to be announced. Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell and Sting will also appear as special guests to share personal stories, reflect on their time working with Gill and speak to his forever impact on country music. The special will additionally feature an all-new sit down interview with Gill as he reflects personally on his career, his classic songwriting, musical influences and his future plans, all blended alongside rare photos, performance footage and interviews from the vault.

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music,” shared Margaret Comeaux, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed ‘CMT Giants’ distinction.”

CMT’s new music special will mark the first-ever televised performance from Belmont University’s new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.

Gill has a celebrated history with CMT including his collaboration with Sting for an episode of the iconic music franchise “CMT Crossroads” in 2011. He also appeared alongside Alison Krauss for the “CMT Cross Country” series in 2006. Most recently, he appeared at the 2019 “CMT Artists of the Year” ceremony to present friend Reba McEntire with her special “Artist of a Lifetime” honor.

Launched in 2006, the CMT GIANTS franchise is CMT’s elite honor celebrating the careers of country music’s most legendary artists: Reba McEntire (2006), Hank Williams, Jr. (2007), Alan Jackson (2008), Kenny Rogers (2020) and Charley Pride (2021). Stars that have previously taken part in past specials include Alan Jackson, Buddy Guy, Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Gretchen Wilson, Jennifer Nettles, Kelly Clarkson, LeAnn Rimes, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Martina McBride, Megan Mullally, Michael McDonald, Rascal Flatts, Steven Tyler, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna, to name a few.

“CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill ” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Taillight’s Tom Forrest. Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.

For more information, visit CMT.com.