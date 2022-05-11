CMT to Air Naomi Judd’s Celebration of Life Live From The Ryman

CMT and Sandbox Live announced “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION,” a LIVE celebration from Ryman Auditorium, in partnership with The Judds’ family, to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of country music icon Naomi Judd. CMT will exclusively televise the public memorial service as a commercial-free special on Sunday, May 15th at 6p/5c.

The Judds announced they lost Naomi Judd to a mental illness on April 30th.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna and Ashley to present this live celebration of life for their mother Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” shared CMT Producers.

Additional details on the public memorial service, performers and special appearances to be announced in the coming days.