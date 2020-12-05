CMT Teams Up with Dolly for Holly Dolly Christmas Takeover

Tis the season to be Dolly! CMT and country music icon Dolly Parton announced an epic all-day Christmas extravaganza today, Saturday, December 5th featuring a full Dolly channel takeover that includes a holiday movie marathon, classic music videos, a full episode of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown,” personal anecdotes from Dolly and more.

Kicking off the holiday festivities will be an entirely Dolly-themed episode of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown” at 9am ET/8am CT. Hosted by CMT’s Katie Cook, the show will welcome Dolly as its only guest of the weekend to chat about her new album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, preview the holiday movie marathon and take a look back at her 30+ year history with CMT.

The main event – “CMT’s Holly Dolly Christmas Movie Marathon” – will begin directly following the episode and feature the most iconic Dolly films of all time: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, Unlikely Angel and Steel Magnolias. Throughout the marathon, fans can expect some fun Dolly surprises including personal holiday reflections and Christmas memories from Dolly herself, a tease for her upcoming CBS special and much more to make this ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ unforgettable.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Recently, her Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas reached #1 on the Country charts. Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of “There Was Jesus,” as well received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song “God Only Knows.” Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts.

For more information, visit CMT.com