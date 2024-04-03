CMT Reveals the Top Six Finalist for Video of the Year

CMT revealed the top 6 finalists vying for the night’s most-coveted “Video of Year” Award, presented by Hilton at the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS with fan voting continuing LIVE into show at vote.cmt.com.

The final six “Video of the Year” nominees are:

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In the Kitchen”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)

Lainey Wilson “Watermelon Moonshine”

The six finalists will all compete head-to-head for their first “Video of the Year” win, including the year’s top nominees Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson who are vying for the most wins of the night.

The Top 3 nominees for “Video of the Year” will be announced the morning of Sunday, April 7th, with voting continuing through the LIVE show, leading up to the reveal of the night’s biggest award.

Over the past few weeks, fans have cast their votes across all categories, including “Video of the Year,” narrowing down the list of nominees from the original list of 16 videos.

Country music’s biggest fan-voted award show airs LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Kelsea Ballerini will host the 2024 CMT Awards; previously announced performers will include Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town + Sugarland, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Old Dominion ft. Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum ft. Brittney Spencer, Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood.

New this year, country icon Trisha Yearwood is set to receive the inaugural “June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award” and perform LIVE at the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Inspired by country pioneer June Carter Cash, the award recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists, embodying June’s spirit as a fierce advocate and initiator in paying it forward, helping others find their voice and using their platform to inspire and uplift others.

Yearwood will be recognized with the honor in-show and also perform a can’t-miss world premiere performance of “Put It In A Song,” the first release from her forthcoming album. This album signifies a significant milestone in her illustrious career, as it features a collection of songs co-written by Yearwood. This marks Trisha’s first appearance on the CMT stage since 2019.