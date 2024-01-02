CMT Reveals its 2024 Listen Up Roster

CMT revealed its newest lineup of rising artists to watch in its highly-anticipated 2024 CMT LISTEN UP campaign, which recognizes and supports country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms.

The year-long initiative is committed to raising support for these artists via full cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and @CMT social platforms, in addition to opportunities across the Paramount Media Networks brand portfolio with live events, the Paramount Times Square NYC Billboard and more.

“There’s a new era in country music and these exciting new artists are finding audiences through their exceptional storytelling and staying authentic to their own individual journeys. They are providing the soundtrack to our lives with appreciation for their roots and dedication to country music,” shared Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT in a release. “We’re proud to work alongside this new group of rising artists and amplify their stories and music across all CMT platforms this year. Welcome CMT’s Listen Up class of 2024!”

The following 14 artists join the 2024 CMT LISTEN UP roster:

Alana Springsteen

Angie K

Anne Wilson

Carter Faith

Charles Wesley Godwin

Chayce Beckham

Dylan Marlowe

Ella Langley

Fancy Hagood

Jake Worthington

Jordyn Shellhart

RVSHVD

The Castellows

Wyatt Flores