CMT revealed the 17 artists to watch in its much-anticipated 2020 LISTEN UP campaign, which recognizes and supports country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms. The year-long initiative raises awareness for new artists via support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and @CMT social media channels, in addition to company-wide opportunities including live events and the ViacomCBS’ Times Square NYC Billboard.

“CMT has curated an incredible list of emerging talent for 2020! Equally important, it’s a diverse group of new artists with 50/50 parity for female and male artists, with one bonus wildcard – Hot Country Knights – thrown in for good measure!” shared Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT. “We will follow and support these newcomers throughout the year with opportunities from video airplay, content rollout, social support and live performances. We can’t wait for our audience to see and hear more of what they can do!”

The below 17 artists join CMT’s prestigious 2020 LISTEN UP roster:

Adam Doleac

Avenue Beat

Blanco Brown

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Caylee Hammack

Gabby Barrett

Hailey Whitters

Hot Country Knights

Madison Kozak

Marcus King

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Payton Smith

Sam Williams

Sykamore

Tiera

Walker County

Since 2011, CMT’s LISTEN UP franchise has introduced new artists to the network’s passionate fan base and has helped launch the careers of superstars including Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Midland, and RaeLynn, among others.

Earlier this week, CMT pledged 50/50 video airplay parity for female and male artists across CMT and CMT Music channels and teased its forthcoming #CMTEqualPlay campaign. Several of CMT’s LISTEN UP artists – Aubrie Sellers (2016), Brandy Clark (2016), Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County – are among those slated to open for GRAMMY-nominee Tanya Tucker when the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour kicks off on February 5.