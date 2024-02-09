CMT Honors Toby Keith With Specials

“CMT REMEMBERS: TOBY KEITH” celebrates the extraordinary life and career of the legendary Toby Keith , one of country’s biggest stars who lived a life as colorful as the songs he wrote. The half-hour special feature premiered Thursday, February 8th and features standout performances, exclusive interviews and special moments spanning the past several decades of his career.

UPCOMING VIEWING TIMES:

Fri 2/9 at 9:30p/8:30c (CMT)

Sat 2/10 at 9p/8c (CMT Music)

Sun 2/11 at 12p/11c (CMT)

Sun 2/11 at 5:30p/4:30c and 8p/7c (CMT Music)

Additionally, regular rotations of his most memorable videos will air on CMT Music channel throughout the week.

This weekend’s CMT Hot 20 Countdown (airing Saturday, 2/10 & Sunday, 2/11 at 9a/8c) will feature exclusive content from Toby’s entire career, from his first interview with CMT in the early 90s to his final sit-down with Cody Alan, alongside some of his most memorable CMT performances and moments, inside stories from his biggest hits plus reactions from friends and peers in the country music community.