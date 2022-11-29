CMT Crossroads Holiday Episode to Feature For King + County, Breland, Chrissy Metz, and More

CMT announced a very special holiday episode of its iconic series “CMT Crossroads” starring Multi-Grammy® Award winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY. “CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends” features fellow stars BRELAND, Chrissy Metz, Natalie Grant and Rebecca St. James giving captivating performances of time-honored Christmas classics. The one-hour episode is set to premiere on Monday, December 12th at 10p/9c, exclusively on CMT. Encores are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12th at 11p/10c; Sunday, Dec. 18th at 11a/10c; and a special Christmas Eve airing Saturday, Dec. 24th, at 7a/6c.

Tune in for an evening of exciting holiday magic as FOR KING + COUNTRY add their signature pop/rock flair to Christmas hymns including “Joy To The World,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Angels We Have Heard On High,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” “Silent Night” and more. Known for their electric onstage drumming, the duo also turns in a showstopping performance of “Little Drummer Boy.”

In addition, FOR KING + COUNTRY (brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone) and their guests share intimate Christmas memories, family traditions and what the holiday means to them, as well as heartwarming messages of peace and hope.

FOR KING + COUNTRY reflects – “What does Christmas mean to you? For us, it sounds like the most meaningful songs ever written. It looks like different genres, family members and cultures coming together – reunited under love, joy and the redemption of a baby boy. We linked arms with our Country Comrades at CMT to put together a special night that does just that… grateful.” .

“CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and John Hamlin of Switched On Entertainment. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, “CMT Crossroads” will mark the occasion later this month with the landmark return of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss in “CMT Crossroads: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss” premiering Tuesday, Nov. 29th.

For more information, visit CMT.com,