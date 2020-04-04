CMT Awards, which was scheduled for June 3, has been postponed.

The new date will be October 14, 2020.

A statement was released, “Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis. As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.”

For more information and relevant updates on the fan-voted award show, visit CMT.com.