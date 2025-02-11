CMT Awards 2025 Canceled

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of CMT Awards

The 2025 CMT Awards are canceled, reports Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes ahead of a merger between Paramount Global, the program’s parent company, and Skydance Media.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained a memo from the office of Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president, music, music talent, programming and events, media networks and chief content officer, music, Paramount, which stated, “We are pausing a few events for 2025, as we look to reimagine and optimize our events slate going forward.”

In addition to the CMT Awards, MTV, EMAs, MTV MIAWs, and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico are also affected.

CMT Awards began in 1967 as the Music City News Awards and in 2001 it became the TNN & CMT Country Weekly Music Awards before becoming CMT Awards in 2005. The award show has been traditionally held in Nashville but moved to Austin in 2023 and 2024.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleWeather 2-11-12-2025 Flooding Probable
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here