CMA Fest to Bring Back the Hard Rock Cafe Stage

The 50th anniversary of CMA Fest keeps getting better! Adding to the star-studded lineup, CMA Fest announces the return of the Hard Rock Stage at Hard Rock Cafe and reveals additional performers for the free outdoor daytime stages. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, the Hard Rock Stage will feature live performances Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 from 10:15 AM – 4:40 PM daily.

Additionally, reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson will open the fan-favorite Chevy Riverfront Stage Thursday, June 8 at 10:15 AM, kicking off four-days of live music on the Cumberland River. Prior to Wilson’s performance, the award-winning Tennessee State University (TSU) Marching Band will march across the John Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge before taking the Chevy Riverfront Stage to perform songs from their Grammy-winning album The Urban Hymnal.

Featuring some of Country’s hottest up-and-coming acts, the Hard Rock Stage includes performances by Roman Alexander, Skyelor Anderson, Graham Barham, BoomTown Saints, Aidan Canfield, “Country Proud” with artists Brooke Eden, Shelly Fairchild, Chris Housman, Angie K and Adam Mac, Logan Crosby, Shelby Darrall, Tyler Dial, Melanie Dyer, Everette, Fancy Hagood, Jordan Fletcher, Lanie Gardner, Harper Grace, Alex Hall, Jordan Harvey, Reid Haughton, Zandi Holup, Jake Hoot, Britnee Kellogg, Matt Koziol, Alex Lambert, Miko Marks, Walker Montgomery, Emily Ann Roberts, Reyna Roberts, Jordan Rowe, Matt Roy, CJ Solar, Southerland, Sean Stemaly, Texas Hill, The Dryes, Troubadour Blue and War Hippies.

Added to the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park are artists Ty Herndon, Puddin (K. Michelle), RaeLynn and Michelle Wright. Hitting the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park as new additions are Noah Hicks, King Calaway, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Blessing Offor, Christian Paul and Jake Worthington. Additional performers on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza include Roan Ash, Greylan James, Andrew Jannakos, Trea Landon, Bryce Leatherwood, John Morgan and Brit Taylor.

All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on CMAfest.com. All artist lineups are subject to change. Additional lineups will be announced in the coming weeks. Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.

A limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale. Single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are also available to purchase, starting at just $113.80 per night at CMAfest.com/tickets.